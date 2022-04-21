NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Madi Schwartz Bone Marrow Drive may be the quickest way to save a life, and people are doing it all day long at Yale.

“It’s incredibly easy, it’s 15 seconds. Swab, fill out a quick form, and you have to potential to save someone’s life,” said Maile Somera, a Yale soccer player.

That quick cheek swab gets you registered to be a bone marrow donor. Yale has been registering people for more than a decade ever since star ice hockey player Mandi Schwartz got leukemia. She passed away in 2011, but her story still inspires Yale athletes to volunteer for the drive in her name.

“I could never be able to imagine myself being in the shoes of needing bone marrow and not having the opportunity to have that chance. To go through that process seems horrible,” said Bennie Anderson, Yale football player.

The pandemic meant they couldn’t do the drive in person for the last two years. They did a virtual drive instead, and while they would rather be in person, going virtual had some perks.

“A lot of the students contacted their friends back home and they could do it virtually. They had instructions on how to do that,” said Larry Ciotti, Yale football team.

One of those pandemic Zooms, Yale soccer player Sarah Jordan got to meet Michael Silberstein, the person she saved when she donated bone marrow back in 2019.

More recently, the caterer for the football team signed up at the drive.

“And she luckily was a match, and she saved the life of a man somewhere in the country, so that was just about two weeks ago,” Ciotti said.

That makes 81 lives saved by the Mandi Schwartz drive so far. If you’re between 18 and 40, you can sign up for the registry. For more information, click here.