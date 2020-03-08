Yale issues guidance for university held events to safeguard against coronavirus

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale University posted its guidelines for non-class events on campus of 100 people or more as a measure to help prevent any spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

To date, there are no known cases of COVID-19 at Yale.

To prevent transmission of the virus, the university is asking students, faculty, and staff to postpone, cancel, or adjust all Yale-hosted events, other than classes, that will have 100 or more participants. Adjustments to events could include using technology to allow remote participation and increasing the venue size to allow participants to maintain distance from one another. This recommendation applies to events taking place between March 9, 2020, and April 15, 2020.

All of Yale’s regularly scheduled university courses and dining operations will continue. The university is cleaning and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces in all frequently used public areas.

Yale says some schools began spring recess Friday evening. If events dictate that we must take more significant action than what is described the university will provide further updates. Yale currently is operating under the assumption that classes will begin again as scheduled.

The full letter from Yale’s Director of Health can be read here.

