NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Some local student-athletes will be receiving free medical screenings from Yale New Haven Hospital if they sign up by Friday.

The screenings are for student-athletes in New Haven, West Haven and Hamden who are 13 to 19 years old.

Yale will provide general medicine, neurologic, orthopedic and cardiac screenings including EKG testing. Dr. Christina Allen, Yale’s Division Chief of Sports, was part of a similar program at the University of California in San Francisco.

Dr. Christina Allen, Yale’s Division Chief of Sports Medicine shared that screenings can be lifesaving for some people.

“At UCSF we picked up several kids that had, you know cardiomyopathy or wolff-parkinson-white which is kind of a rare abnormality. They were able to receive treatment, life-saving treatment, especially in the case of wolff-parkinson-white,” said Dr. Allen

Students must sign up by tomorrow. Screenings will be conducted on Aug. 6 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 1 Long Wharf Drive in New Haven.

“As my first day as an athletic trainer, I had a student go into cardiac arrest. It really makes such a difference to be able to provide this service with EKGs do potentially prevent that from happening on our sidelines here in Connecticut,” said Liz Saunders, the Lead Athletic Trainer for Yale Athletics.

To sign up visit the following webpage.