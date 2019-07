NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale New Haven Hospital making the grade!

U.S. News and World’s report released its annual ranking of the best hospitals in the nation, and Yale-New Haven Hospital made it on the national honor roll!

It ranks nationally in twelve of sixteen specialties of the nearly 5,000 hospitals surveyed.

