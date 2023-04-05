NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Yale Office of Undergraduate Admissions accepted the largest applicant pool in Yale College history for the class of 2027.

Yale officials said 2,275 students were accepted out of the 52,250 applicants who applied for the class of 2027. The newly accepted applicants will be joined by 54 students who opted to postpone their matriculation for one year.

The admitted applicant pool has students from all 50 states, four U.S. territories and 78 countries.

Students have until May 1st to decide if they are going to be a member of the Yale College class of 2027.