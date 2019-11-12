Yale receives St. Baldrick’s grant for childhood cancer research

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The St. Baldrick’s Foundation has announced grants for 25 cancer research institutions in the country, including Yale University.

St. Baldrick’s Foundation provides private funds for childhood cancer research grants. The 25 new infrastructure grants total nearly $1.5 million.

Each one-year grant is focused on providing institutions with the resources needed to conduct further research. It gives the recipients the ability to open, coordinate and treat more children on clinical trials.

Clinical trials are a team effort on a massive scale. They require the expertise of researchers and clinical staff at hospitals, government experts and statisticians to analyze results, and of course, the children and families who actually choose to participate in them. Since 2005, St. Baldrick’s volunteers and donors have also played a critical role in clinical trials by funding them. New treatments cannot reach children without testing them first, so trials are essential to saving kid’s lives. Without the efforts of everyone involved – researcher, caregiver, volunteer, donor, and families – research progress would slow significantly and fewer children would survive. Kathleen Ruddy, CEO of St. Baldrick’s

The grants are awarded based on the institution’s and patients’ needs, the anticipated results of the grant and local participation in St. Baldrick’s fundraising events and activities.

St. Baldrick’s has awarded more than $282 million to support childhood cancer research. With the newest grants, they’ve awarded more than $24.7 million in 2019.

The 25 grants were awarded to the following institutions: