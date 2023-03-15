NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There are many reasons for disruptive sleep. A Yale Medicine physician who is a sleep expert says they include medical disorders and medications.

Dr. Christine Won is the Medical Director of the Yale Centers for Sleep Medicine and Director of the Yale Women’s Sleep Health Program. She said another big reason is that we are becoming a 24-hour society.

“Constant light exposure and social communications, I do think its difficult for us to disconnect and dedicate time for sleep,” Dr. Won said.

She says that good sleep is a product of what we do during both the day and night. Routines are recommended in addition to regular meals, exercise, and bright light exposure.

Health Headlines: How to fix your sleep cycle

Dr. Won says it’s about a routine that involves unplugging from devices before bed at night.

Sleep is also tied to our immune systems. When we’re sick our body wants more sleep to fight infections. Good sleep helps the body fight off infections.

“People who are chronically sleep deprived can be more susceptible to infection and similarly people who are sleep deprived can have less response to vaccines,” Dr. Won said.

Dr. Won discussed why women experience more sleep issues than men. She said that sex hormones play a big role in sleep and women have many life cycle changes over the years.

“Menstrual cycles, and pregnancy and menopause and hormones, sex hormones are in particular very important for regulating sleep,” Dr. Won said.