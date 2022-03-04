NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Creating a lasting connection with the community. Student-athletes from Yale University delivered nearly 400 letters on Friday to residents at the Mary Wade Home in New Haven.

The letters were written by both students and volunteers with the local United Way.

After almost two years of social distancing and isolation, the volunteers wanted to come up with a creative way to show their neighbors they care about them.

“I think it’s really special that we’re able to kind of reach out to people who are older than us because we look up to them a lot and we want to learn from their life experiences,” said Marisa Shorrock, a student at Yale University.

“I think it’s wonderful. I like the idea of it. It keeps the older people young and makes the younger people appreciate the wisdom of older people,” said Patrick Burns, Mary Wade Home resident.

Another highlight was Yale’s mascot Handsome Dan was on hand to help hand out the letters.