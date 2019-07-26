Yale study finds raising smoking age to 21 decreases youth smoking habit

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The state is in the process of bumping the smoking age up to 21.

A new study by Yale University, finds it’s already helping young people cut back.

Researchers at the School of Public Health, looked at over 1,000 people between the ages of 18 and 20. Their chances of becoming a regular smoker dropped by 39 percent when their local tobacco age was 21.

