Yale, University of New Haven make hard adjustments for graduation ceremonies amid pandemic

(WTNH) — It was supposed to be a huge 48 hours for the Elm City with two big graduation ceremonies. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, those ceremonies had to make hard adjustments.

Yale University’s commencement will not happen Monday, but Yale’s president will deliver an address to students on the university’s Yale 2020 website. That event is happening at 11 a.m.

Sunday was originally scheduled to be the 2020 University of New Haven graduation. Instead, grads can take part in a virtual ceremony on Saturday, July 25. An in-person ceremony has been scheduled for Sunday, December 13.

The university is looking to reopen campus in the fall, but it will look and feel different. Some of the measures the school is considering is limiting the number of people who gather in the residence and dining halls and requiring students and staff to wear face masks.