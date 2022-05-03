NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Students at Yale University are set to hold a protest on Tuesday afternoon against the potential decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

A draft majority opinion published on Monday evening by Politico showed that the Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, which protects the federal right to abortion.

Organizers of the rally told News 8 they are speaking out to defend women’s right to abortions.

The document shows that the Supreme Court would effectively eliminate abortion protections at the federal level and hand over authority over abortion access to the states.

The protest is set to take place at noon on Tuesday.

