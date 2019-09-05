Yale, Wesleyan ranked as top school in Connecticut

(WTNH) — A list of Connecticut’s top colleges is out!

Yale came out on top, according to niche.com. Wesleyan in Middletown ranked second with UConn’s Storrs campus taking third and Fairfield University in fourth.

The research website based its rankings on academic, admissions, financial, and student life data. It also took into account reviews from current students and alumni.

