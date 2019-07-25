Yankee Candle founder Mike Kittredge has died at age 67

BOSTON (WWLP) – Michael Kittredge, II, a businessman and philanthropist who founded the Yankee Candle Company, has died at the age of 67.

The news was announced Thursday morning in a statement to local media on behalf of the Kittredge family. Kittredge died on Wednesday evening, surrounded by family members and friends at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, following a brief illness.

Kittredge founded Yankee Candle from his family’s South Hadley home back in 1969. He grew the business from that small operation to a major international manufacturer and retailer of candles and other products.

He took a break from business after retiring from Yankee Candle, but later went back into business, helping found the Kringle Candle Company and the Farm Table Restaurant in 2010.

Kittredge is survived by one son and two daughters. No public calling hours or funeral services have been planned at this time.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.