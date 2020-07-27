Yankees game in Philadelphia Monday night reportedly postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

by: WTNH Staff

Mike Tauchman, Clint Frazier, Aaron Judge, Brett Gardner, Giancarlo Stanton

New York Yankees outfielders from left, Mike Tauchman, Clint Frazier, Aaron Judge, Brett Gardner, above right, Giancarlo Stanton, far right stand in the outfield during a workout at the Yankees summer baseball training camp, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (WTNH) — Reports out of Philadelphia indicate that Monday night’s Yankees/Phillies matchup has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

Earlier Monday morning it was reported that the Miami Marlins are experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak. The Phillies faced the Marlins this past weekend, so the game in Philadelphia is being postponed as a precaution. The Phillies are reportedly quarantining their entire visiting clubhouse staff following exposure to the Marlins players.

