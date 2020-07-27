Yankees game in Philadelphia Monday night reportedly postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (WTNH) — Reports out of Philadelphia indicate that Monday night’s Yankees/Phillies matchup has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.
Earlier Monday morning it was reported that the Miami Marlins are experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak. The Phillies faced the Marlins this past weekend, so the game in Philadelphia is being postponed as a precaution. The Phillies are reportedly quarantining their entire visiting clubhouse staff following exposure to the Marlins players.
This is a developing story. News 8 will bring you more details as they become available.