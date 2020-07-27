Yankees game in Philadelphia Monday night reportedly postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

New York Yankees outfielders from left, Mike Tauchman, Clint Frazier, Aaron Judge, Brett Gardner, above right, Giancarlo Stanton, far right stand in the outfield during a workout at the Yankees summer baseball training camp, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (WTNH) — Reports out of Philadelphia indicate that Monday night’s Yankees/Phillies matchup has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

Earlier Monday morning it was reported that the Miami Marlins are experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak. The Phillies faced the Marlins this past weekend, so the game in Philadelphia is being postponed as a precaution. The Phillies are reportedly quarantining their entire visiting clubhouse staff following exposure to the Marlins players.

Updating the Miami Marlins’ outbreak: The total number of infected players is 11 of the 33 who have been traveling with the team and two coaches, sources tell ESPN.



The Marlins-Orioles and Yankees-Phillies games tonight have been postponed. For now, the rest may be played. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 27, 2020

This is a developing story. News 8 will bring you more details as they become available.