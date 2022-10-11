(WTNH) – Yelp released its first-ever Top 100 New England Restaurants on Tuesday. From seafood to pizza, they broke down the best places to eat all over New England.
Connecticut, specifically New Haven, is known for its pizza. So, did any make the list? Four local restaurants made the top 20!
Here are the Connecticut restaurants that made the top 100 list:
- #2. Zeneli Pizzeria & Cucina Napoletana – New Haven
- #6. Salute – Hartford
- #15. The Tasty Yolk – Bridgeport
- #20. The Dilly Duck Shop – Norwalk
- #28. Layla’s Falafel – Stamford
- #46. Norm’s Diner – Groton
- #47. Los Garcia Mexican Fusion – Waterbury
- #48. Mama Chow – Southport
- #55. Tangiers International – Hartford
- #58. Teff Eritrean & Ethiopian Cuisine – Stamford
- #60. Andes International Gourmet Deli – New Haven
- #70. Chicho’s Cocina – Stamford
- #72. Pataka Vegetarian Indian Food – New Haven
- #73. Himalaya Café – Old Saybrook
- #77. Twisted Italian Café – Hartford
- #80. YiaYia’s Greek Kitchen – Torrington
- #86. Mosaico Cuisine – Branford
- #89. Rawa – New Haven
- #90. Crazy Greek – Plantsville
- #91. Yalla Organic Hummus & Grill – Fairfield
- #92. Domenick & Pia Pizzerla – Waterbury
In total, 21 Connecticut restaurants made the list.
