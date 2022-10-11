A pizza pie from the New Haven Pizza School.

(WTNH) – Yelp released its first-ever Top 100 New England Restaurants on Tuesday. From seafood to pizza, they broke down the best places to eat all over New England.

Connecticut, specifically New Haven, is known for its pizza. So, did any make the list? Four local restaurants made the top 20!

Here are the Connecticut restaurants that made the top 100 list:

In total, 21 Connecticut restaurants made the list.

To see the top 100, click here.