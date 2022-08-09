2022 Connecticut Primary Election Results
by: Jenn Brink
Posted:
Updated:
Key Election Dates
|Date
|What You Need To Know
|7/19
|Absentee ballots distributed by mail, available at town clerk offices
|7/26
|News 8 hosts U.S. Senate Debate: Republican Primary at 8 p.m.
|8/4
|Mail-in voter registrations must be postmarked on or before this date
|8/8
|Last day of in-person voter registration; return absentee ballot to town clerk by close of business
|8/9
|Primary Election Day; mail-in absentee ballots must be received by town clerk or placed in drop box by 8 p.m.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now