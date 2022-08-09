Key Election Dates

Date What You Need To Know

7/19 Absentee ballots distributed by mail, available at town clerk offices

7/26 News 8 hosts U.S. Senate Debate: Republican Primary at 8 p.m.

8/4 Mail-in voter registrations must be postmarked on or before this date

8/8 Last day of in-person voter registration; return absentee ballot to town clerk by close of business