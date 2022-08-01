(WTNH) – Primary Day in Connecticut is just one week away. News 8 is your local election headquarters.

There is a hotly contested Secretary of the State race among Democrats and Republicans. All four are vying for the change to face off in the general election in November.

Democrats endorsed State Representative Stephanie Thomas for Secretary of the State at their convention.

“I decided to run because no one was talking about what I think is the most important thing about our representative form of democracy, civic education, and civic engagement,” Thomas said.

A small business owner, Thomas says she’s ready on day one.

The top priorities for this constitutional office is to help register businesses and keep Connecticut’s election system clean.

State Rep. Stephanie Thomas explains, “I understand what it’s like when you put everything on the line to start a business and how you need help to ensure it succeeds. And I’ve also been working on election-related issues.”

Her Democratic primary opponent is the New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond. Bond says leading through the COVID pandemic was life-changing.

“Having to shut down our city and then figure out how we would reopen our city in that role of having to reopen our polling stations and ensure that they would be safe and accessible to our public in this new COVID era was eye-opening for me,” Bond said.

Bond received 15 percent of the convention delegates’ vote earning her a spot on the primary ballot.

She recently put out a political ad aimed at the party-endorsed candidate, claiming she was “missing in action.” An Announcer is heard saying “Stephanie Thomas simply doesn’t care enough to show up for us.”

Thomas says she was with a client and missed a vote, but has a voting record she is proud of.

Biden to reportedly announce death of top Al-Qaeda leader

“It seemed like a miscalculation to most legislators or me or absent because the job pays $28,000 a year and most have full-time other jobs. I have probably missed less than a dozen days in my two years of service,” said Thomas.

Bond contends, “I’m the only candidate with government executive and management experience. I had served two government offices in the midst of crises. I showed up to do the work. I made sure that our community was protected.”

Former Secretary of the State Denise Merrill retired this year after being in office for more than a decade.

There is a republican primary for this open seat. Party endorsed candidate Dominic Rapini of Branford and State Representative Terrie Wood of Darien are both seeking the seat.

News 8 will introduce you to those candidates later this week.