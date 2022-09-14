NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – In the race for U.S. Senate, incumbent Sen. Richard Blumenthal holds a commanding 13-point lead over Leora Levy, his Republican challenger, according to a new voter survey from WTNH / The Hill / Emerson College Polling.

The poll of 1,000 likely voters found that Blumenthal leads Levy by a 49% to 36% margin.

If the election for US Senate were held today, who would you vote for at this time?

Frequency Percent Valid Percent Cumulative Percent Republican Leora Levy 361 36.1 36.1 36.1 Democrat Richard Blumenthal 488 48.8 48.8 84.8 Someone else 47 4.7 4.7 89.5 Undecided 105 10.5 10.5 100.0 Total 1000 100.0 100.0

Blumenthal enjoys deep support from women as well as young and older voters. About 11 percent of voters remain undecided and 5 percent plan to vote for someone else. The poll was conducted Sept. 7-9 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.





Since May, support for Blumenthal has dropped by 3 points while support for Levy has remained steady.

“A majority of voters over 50 plan to support Blumenthal, however voters under 50 are more split,” said Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling.

“There’s a big gender divide as well in Connecticut, where women are twice as likely to be voting essentially for the Democratic candidate than the males voting for the Republicans,’’ Kimball said.

Blumenthal and Levy, both Greenwich residents, are facing off for the first time in a general election. Blumenthal, a former attorney general in Connecticut, is seeking a third term in the Senate. Levy, a prolific Republican fundraiser, and a first-time candidate has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Kimball said Levy and Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski are both struggling with lower name recognition compared to Blumenthal and Gov. Ned Lamont, their Democratic opponents.

“We see Blumenthal again with over 50 percent favorability rating. And Levi is in around the high thirties. And so the Republican candidates start off with lower name recognition than the two incumbent Democrats,’’ Kimball said. “And they’re going to have to come out and define themselves in this race prior to the Democrats coming out and defining them.”

For Levy, there is an opportunity in the high disapproval rating for Blumenthal. More than a third of voters have a very unfavorable view of the senator. Levy also has an edge among voters between 35 and 49, leading Blumenthal 40% to 39%.







Emerson College Polling uses a combination of methods to reach voters, including text messages, calls to landlines, and an online panel of respondents.