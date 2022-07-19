NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 is your local election headquarters ahead of Connecticut’s Democratic and Republican primary elections on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Absentee ballots are available for eligible voters starting Tuesday, July 19.

Can I vote absentee?

Are you an active member of the armed forces of the United States?

Will you be out of town on Election Day?

Does sickness prevent you from voting in person on Election Day?

Do your religious beliefs prevent you from performing secular activities like voting on Election Day?

Will you be performing duties as an election official at a polling place other than your own on Election Day?

Does a physical disability prevent you from voting in person on election day?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, you are eligible to vote absentee.

How can I get an absentee ballot?

There is no specific deadline for applying for an absentee ballot application by mail, but election officials urge you to apply as early as possible to ensure your ballot arrives in time.

Download an application for an absentee ballot and return it to your town clerk.

Absentee ballot applications are available at the office of the town clerk in each town starting Tuesday, July 19.

For an emergency ballot within six days of an election, you can submit an emergency application for an absentee ballot.

When will I receive the absentee ballot?

Absentee ballots are mailed no earlier than:

21 days before the primary election (Tuesday, July 19)

31 days before the general election (Saturday, Oct. 8)

If your application is received after the dates above, your ballot will be mailed to you as soon as your application is processed.

How do I submit an absentee ballot?

Complete the absentee ballot and return it:

By mail: To your town clerk. It must be received (not postmarked) no later than 8 p.m. (when polls close) on Election Day.

To your town clerk. It must be received (not postmarked) no later than 8 p.m. (when polls close) on Election Day. Via dropbox : Drop boxes are operational 29 days before Election Day (Monday, July 11, for the primaries, and Monday, Oct. 10, for the general election) through to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Find your local dropbox on the state’s voter portal.

: Drop boxes are operational 29 days before Election Day (Monday, July 11, for the primaries, and Monday, Oct. 10, for the general election) through to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Find your local dropbox on the state’s voter portal. In-person: Return it to your town clerk by the close of business the day before Election Day.

Can I track my mail-in ballot?

Yes. You can log into the state’s voter portal to see if your absentee ballot was received by your town clerk.