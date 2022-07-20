NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Both Democrats and Republicans will choose their November candidates in the upcoming primary on Aug. 9. Three Republicans and two Democrats look to win their party’s nomination for Secretary of State, and Republicans must choose who will face off against U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal in the general election.

* Party-endorsed candidate

Democratic Ballot

Secretary of the State

Stephanie Thomas*

Maritza Bond

State Treasurer

Erick Russell*

Dita Bhargava

Karen DuBois-Walton

Republican Ballot

U.S. Senator

Themis Klarides*

Leora R. Levy

Peter Lumaj

Secretary of the State

Dominic Rapini*

Brock Weber

Terrie E. Wood