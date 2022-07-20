NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Both Democrats and Republicans will choose their November candidates in the upcoming primary on Aug. 9. Three Republicans and two Democrats look to win their party’s nomination for Secretary of State, and Republicans must choose who will face off against U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal in the general election.
* Party-endorsed candidate
Democratic Ballot
Secretary of the State
Stephanie Thomas*
Maritza Bond
State Treasurer
Erick Russell*
Dita Bhargava
Karen DuBois-Walton
Republican Ballot
U.S. Senator
Themis Klarides*
Leora R. Levy
Peter Lumaj
Secretary of the State
Dominic Rapini*
Brock Weber
Terrie E. Wood