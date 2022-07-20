NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 is your local election headquarters ahead of Connecticut’s Democratic and Republican primary elections on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

We compiled a guide on everything you need to know before you cast your vote.

Am I eligible to vote?

Are you at least 17 and turning 18 before Election Day?

Are you a United States citizen living in Connecticut?

If you have been convicted of a felony, have you completed confinement?

If you can answer yes to all three of these questions, you are eligible to register to vote in Connecticut.

Am I registered to vote? What is my party status?

Use the state’s voter lookup tool to check your current registration and party status.

What is the online or mail-in registration deadline?

The last day to register to vote and/or enroll in a party by mail or online before the primary election is Thursday, Aug. 4.

Mailed applications must be postmarked on or before this date. Online voter registration must be submitted by midnight.

Download voter registration forms: English version | Spanish version

What is the in-person registration deadline?

The last day to register to vote and/or enroll in a party in person before the primary is noon on Monday, Aug. 8.

Is it too late to change my party affiliation?

Monday, May 9 was the last day to change party affiliation for any voter currently affiliated with a party and be able to vote in the Aug. 9 primary.

Unaffiliated voters (i.e. those not enrolled in any party) may register with a party in person up until noon on Monday, Aug. 8.

A voter who changes from one party to another acquires party privileges 90 days after filing a voter registration application with the Registrar of Voters.

Where and when do I vote on Election Day?

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Any elector standing in line at the polls at 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a vote.

Use the state’s voter lookup tool to find your assigned polling place.

Can I vote absentee?

Only registered voters who cannot appear at their assigned polling place on Election Day due to absence during voting hours, sickness, physical disability, military service, religious tenets, or duties as an election official can request an absentee ballot for the primaries and general election.

Learn more about absentee voting, important dates, and how to apply for an absentee ballot here.

Do I need to show identification to vote?

First-time voters must be asked to show a copy of a current valid photo ID that includes a name and address, or a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government documents with their name and address.

All other voters will be asked to present either a Social Security card or any form of ID that shows either their name and address, name and signature, or name and photograph. However, you may sign an affidavit in lieu of presenting one of these IDs.

Can I vote in person before Election Day?

No. Connecticut doesn’t currently offer early in-person voting. If you’re unable to vote in person on Election Day, request an absentee ballot.

Is Election Day Registration available?

Election Day Registration (EDR) is available for general elections, not for primaries.

EDR allows anyone who meets the state’s voter eligibility requirements to register, OR is registered in one town but has moved to another town, to vote in person on Election Day.

EDR is not available at your polling place but is available at a designated EDR location in each town from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. You will register and vote at the designated EDR location in your town.

You must be registered by 8 p.m. on Election Day in order to vote. You will need to provide proof of identity and residency.