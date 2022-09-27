(WTNH) — A fresh poll of likely voters offers more reassurance for incumbent Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont, confirming a double-digit lead in the race for governor of Connecticut.

The latest survey — the third poll in recent weeks — gives Lamont a 15-point lead over Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski. The CT Insider/Chanel 3 Eyewitness News/Western New England University poll shows that likely voters support Lamont by a 55% to 40% margin.

A Quinnipiac University poll last week also showed a 15-point advantage for Lamont, while a WTNH/The Hill/Emerson College Polling survey gave Lamont a nearly 11-point advantage earlier in September.

A May WTNH poll gave Lamont a nearly 12-point lead.

As with previous polls, Lamont continued to draw strong support from women, with 62% favoring Lamont and 32% supporting Stefanowski. Male voters were split at 47% for each candidate.

Lamont’s favorability rating was 51%, compared to 31% for Stefanowski.

“Gov. Lamont has a comfortable lead among likely voters,’’ said Tim Vercellotti, director of the Western New England University Polling Institute in a statement released early Tuesday. “These numbers could move. But at the same time, that’s a lot of movement to make this a tight race. Bob Stefanowski has his work cut out for him.”

Voters will go to the polls on Nov. 8 in statewide and Congressional elections.

Among unaffiliated voters, the poll also found that Lamont leads 49% to 44%. These voters make up the largest voting block in Connecticut.

The poll of 750 likely voters, conducted Sept. 15-21, has a margin of error of 5%. About 3% of voters were undecided according to the poll.

Lamont, Stefanowski, and Independent Party candidate Rob Hotaling will meet in a debate on Tuesday.

A second debate, sponsored by WTNH and the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities, is scheduled for Nov. 1 at Mohegan Sun.