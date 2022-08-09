GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Leora Levy, a first-time political candidate who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary Tuesday for U.S. Senate in Connecticut.

Levy, a member of the Republican National Committee, will face U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal in November, trying to unseat the Democrat who has been in office since 2011.

Levy’s victory came over the party establishment’s favored candidate, former state House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, a self-described social moderate. She also defeated a fellow conservative, immigration attorney Peter Lumaj.

Click here for full 2022 Connecticut Primary Election Results

Levy, 65, touted support from Trump as proof she is a “true America-first patriot.”

“Thank you President Trump for your strong, clear, unequivocal endorsement,” Levy said in a speech to her supporters Tuesday night. “I told him when he called me Thursday, I told him, ‘I won’t let you down.’ He asked me if I would work hard. I said, ‘Absolutely. 25/8,’ and that’s what I did.”

LISTEN: Former President Donald Trump congratulates Leora Levy on winning GOP primary race

Levy said that only a conservative can beat Blumenthal in the general election. Connecticut hasn’t elected a Republican to the U.S. Senate since Lowell P. Weicker Jr., who served from 1971 to 1989.

“I want to thank the voters who put their faith in me for the last 22 years, the ones who voted for me today,” Klarides said in her concession speech. “It’s been a great run and I’m proud of my service to this great state.”

WATCH: Themis Klarides makes concession speech

Earlier in the night, Lumaj said he would support the Republican nominee.

“This is the will of the primary voters, and as I said before, the target remains Blumenthal, the failed liberal policies, and I would call on all the Republicans and the statewide candidates to unite behind the winner and make sure we defeat Blumenthal,” Lumaj said.

WATCH: Peter Lumaj makes concession speech

Voters are set to go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8.