MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Local and state GOP candidates got together Sunday afternoon in Meriden for what they call a “Republican Unity Picnic.”



The event commenced at the American Legion Post on Hanover Road where republican candidates met each other and celebrated primary wins.



Dozens gathered under the pavilion for some barbecue and conversation. A number of candidates at the local, state and national level attended the picnic, including Leora Levy, who won the nomination for U.S Senate Tuesday night, as well as Bob Stefanowski and his running mate Laura Devlin, and attorney general candidate Jessica Kordas.

“I am going to Washington as a Jewish mother with my secret chicken soup recipe to cure the ills of our country and especially the ills of Washington,” Levy said.

Themis Klarides, who was also running for the senate seat and lost to Levy, did not attend.

The party chair said today was an opportunity for candidates to have more face time with republican voters and remind them to vote in November.



“I believe the Republican Party has a generational opportunity in November to change the political landscape in Connecticut,” Connecticut GOP Chair Ben Proto said. “And the way we’re going to do that is by electing different people to make decisions.”

Connecticut democrats gathered on Saturday in Hartford for a unity rally. There are 85 more days until Election Day November 8.