(WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont and running mate Lt. Governor Susan Bysweicz picked up another cross-endorsement. This time from Griebel-Frank for CT Party.

That political party represents nearly 55,000 people across the state of Connecticut. This endorsement means Democratic incumbents Lamont and Bysewicz will be on the ballot 3 times in November.

One team on three ballot lines hasn’t happened in 100 years, according to former secretary of the state and now Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz. Right now, their Republican opponents are only on the ballot once, pending a lawsuit.

The ticket of Oz Griebel and Monte Frank ran for Governor in 2018.

“While the 2018 election didn’t produce the result we wanted, we did earn the vote of almost 55,000 people and the third line on the ballot for the upcoming election for governor,” Frank said.

Frank continues to push for election reforms.

Tragically, Griebel was killed in an accident while jogging.

“Was a very well-respected business and community leader, a thought leader on public policy, and just an all-around great person,” Bysiewicz said.

All gubernatorial candidates were interviewed. The Democrats were chosen. This is despite Republicans agreeing to also push the agenda for Griebel-Frank on what’s called “ranked choice” voting.

“Ranked Choice” voting is when voters rank candidates by preference on the ballot, essentially triggering a run-off.

“You always want to maintain a relationship with the other candidates you like so you’re not going to attack. You’re more likely to hope that you can appeal less as a second choice to a fair number of their supporters as well,” Lamont said.

Lamont has pledged to support a bill in the legislature allowing cities and towns to opt into rank-choice voting.

“Getting it passed through the legislature will allow the voters the opportunity to kick the tires on ranked-choice voting,” Frank said.

A constitutional amendment is needed for a change statewide.

Minor party endorsements are a big strategic advantage, according to Professor Gary Rose, the chair of Sacred Heart University’s Political Science Department.

“Third parties do have a role and cross-endorsement. I think is an important role as a third party. Should the candidate that they are cross endorsing win, it possibly gives that minor party a seat at the table,” Rose said.

Lamont’s ticket will be on the Democrat Party line, Working Families line, and now Griebel Frank. Advocates call it fusion voting.

Former Florida Congressman David Jolly is an advocate of Ranked Choice Voting.

“They all come from different ideological orientations, but they become part of a coalition to support a majority winner in a November election,” said Jolly.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski recently lost the Independent Party cross-endorsement. News 8 was the only tv camera there in Guilford for the party’s caucus.

Stefanowski is now suing to claim the chair voted twice when breaking a tie endorsing Rob Hotaling.

As for the Lamont ticket being on the ballot three times, in a statement to News 8, Stefanowski says “Lamont can be on the ballot as many times as he wants, including on the communist Working Families Party line – the party that called to defund the police. In November, people will look for the person who is going to make the state more affordable.”

Ranked-choice voting is used in Alaska and Maine and most recently in New York City. Fusion voting or cross endorsing, as we have in Connecticut, is only used in a few states nationwide.

Meantime, Stefanowski’s trial to get that Independent line begins tomorrow in Superior court in Hartford.