HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Tuesday, Aug. 9 is primary day, and News 8 is your local election headquarters. There are several big races we have been following.

Both Democrats and Republicans have run-offs. Which Republican will take on U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal in the November election?

Three candidates are on the primary ballot:

Endorsed party candidate Themis Klarides;

Leora Levy, who was recently endorsed by former President Donald Trump; and

Peter Lumaj

This race is expected to show which direction the state Republican Party is moving in— toward Trump or away.

There are several open seats for the Constitutional office. Three candidates are jocking for the nod in the Democratic race for state treasurer:

Party endorsed candidate Erick Russell from New Haven;

Candidate Karen Dubois Walton, who is also from New Haven; and

Dita Bhargava from Greenwich

Republicans have a primary in the secretary of the state race: endorsed party candidate Dominic Rapini vs. candidate State Rep. Terrie Wood.

The Democrats also have a similar primary. Endorsed party candidate Maritza Bond is challenging state Rep. Stephanie Thomas.

One of the more interesting local primaries is in West Haven, where two Democrats are in a run-off for the 116th State House seat. Incumbent State Rep. Trenee McGee is seeking reelection. Challenger Joe Miller is making abortion rights an issue. McGee voted against the state’s “Safe Harbor” bill for any woman who would travel to Connecticut for an abortion. Miller is supportive of expanding abortion rights.

Voter turnout is usually low during summer primaries. Election officials say absentee ballots could play a major role in who wins.

Polls in Connecticut are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Any elector standing in line at the polls at 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a vote. Use the state’s voter lookup tool to find your assigned polling place.

