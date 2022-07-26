(WTNH) – News 8 hosted a debate between the three Republican candidates running for U.S. Senate. They are looking to unseat Democratic incumbent Senator Richard Blumenthal.

The debate was divided into six topics: Economy, Education, Guns, Abortion, Politics, and Immigration. There was also a lightning round where the candidate could only have a one-word answer.

Below are the questions that the candidates were asked. You can watch the videos below the topic questions to see their answers.

TOPIC: ECONOMY

Inflation and global demand are making the cost of goods & services more expensive, here and around the world. What kind of proposal could you as a US Senator promote to help CT residents? (0:04) Connecticut ranks very low in affordability, especially for minority families. What will you do to make homeownership more affordable for all residents, including people of color? (4:11)

TOPIC: EDUCATION

Student loan debt may be as high as $1.7 trillion, with the average balance about $40,000, with as many as 500,000 borrowers in Connecticut. Do you support forgiving student loan debt?

TOPIC: GUNS

Would you have voted in favor of the recent gun control bill passed in Congress? What will you do to reach across the aisle to address gun violence? (0:02) What do you think needs to be done to protect schools in our state? Would you arm teachers? (4:18)

TOPIC: ABORTION

With the overturning of Roe v Wade by the Supreme Court, how would you, as a U.S senator, vote if a federal law codifying the right to an abortion was put on the floor of the Senate for a vote? (0:18) In the wake of Roe, many are wondering about the precedent it sets for future cases, including access to birth control. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas condemned “Griswold vs Connecticut.” Which protects the right of married couples to buy and use contraceptives without government restriction. Justice Thomas wants the high court to review this case. Where do you stand on this issue of access to birth control? (5:12)

TOPIC: POLITICS

Since Connecticut is historically a blue state, where the majority of voters are unaffiliated, how will you work to win the moderate vote? How can you convince unaffiliated voters to support you?

TOPIC: IMMIGRATION

There is an uncertain future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which has provided temporary legal status to thousands of immigrants brought to the United States as children. Should DACA be made permanent?

LIGHTNING ROUND: