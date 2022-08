NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Democrats in Connecticut chose their nominee to fill the job of state treasurer, which is being vacated by Democrat Shawn Wooden.

Erick Russell, an attorney who specializes in municipal finances, defeated Dita Bhargava, the chief operating officer of a private investment fund, and Karen Dubois-Walton, who oversees New Haven’s Housing Authority.

Russell will face Republican Harry Arora in the general election.

