NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With just over two months until Election Day, Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski released his tax return summaries for 2019 through 2021.

The summary pages released late Thursday night by his campaign show a total taxable income of $35.6 million over those three years, but it doesn’t show the sources of that income.

Bob and Amy Stefanowski filed jointly and paid more than $12.5 million in total taxes.

The Stefanowski campaign called the release of his returns a “refreshing level of transparency for the people of Connecticut.”

Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) released his tax return summaries for 2018 through 2020 in April. The governor, who filed separately from his wife Annie, earned $25.9 million in income and paid nearly $7.5 million in total taxes over those three years. He has not accepted the $150,000-a-year governor’s salary since taking office in 2019.

Review the summaries of Stefanowski’s tax returns below. If you have trouble viewing them on your device, click here.