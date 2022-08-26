HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 is taking a look at the fifth congressional district race coming up this November on Friday.

Republican George Logan is challenging democratic incumbent Johanna Hayes.

A topic voters are hoping to see covered on the campaign trail is what kind of money can be saved by senior citizens and college students might save given recent actions taken by lawmakers in Washington D.C pertaining to education and healthcare expenses.



For the vast majority of seniors, the new Inflation Reduction Act signed into law will save them money on prescription drugs like insulin.

A New Britain senior, Arlene Edwards said she is on medicare, a government-subsidized healthcare plan. “I don’t pay for my medicine and I get it free,” said Edwards. The law also phases out co-pays and a cap to contain unexpected out-of-pocket drug costs by 2025.



“We have to apply and look into things, ask questions. That’s the only way you’re going to find out about anything. You know, you got to ask,” suggested Edwards.

At the senior center, voters did ask Democratic incumbent Congresswoman Jahana Hayes about healthcare costs.



“What I’ve heard all along, just about lowering the cost of health care and the unpredictability of it. So capping at $2,000 is a big deal,” said Congresswoman Hayes.



Her opponent, Republican challenger George Logan says the new law will not save seniors as much money as Democrats say it will.



“The question is, is this really going to trickle down to the folks that really need the help? I am not convinced of that yet,” asked George Logan.



Another issue the candidates are being asked about is President Biden’s college loan forgiveness plan.

President Biden made the announcement, but many on both sides of the aisle believe the estimated $500-billion price tag should require a vote by Congress.



U.S. Rep. Johanna Hayes explains, “Well, I’ve heard a lot about the fairness of it, but I think that’s the role of the federal government.”



Hayes says the government bailed out the financial service industry, and the mortgage industry, and this is no different.



“A lot of what we do with student loans has been disproportionate—privatizing them, interest rates. 90% of black women who try to access higher education are forced to take out loans. So we can’t lock people into generational poverty,” added Hayes.



Logan views loan forgiveness as a transfer of other people’s obligations.



“What about those people who paid off their student loans? Right. Are they going to get some sort of rebate?” asked Logan.



He doesn’t believe the President has the ability to cancel debt on his own.



“I will defer to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who last year indicated that the president doesn’t have the power to cancel the debt.” Logan added, “Now, this year, we’re in the campaign season and now all of a sudden they come out with this scheme of canceling.”



Legal challenges in court are expected. Voters will decide which candidate they want representing them in November.