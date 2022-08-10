GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 is your local election headquarters. We sat down with Leora Levy less than 24 hours after her surprise victory in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate on Tuesday.

“It was so exciting,” Levy said. “I barely slept, to be honest.”

She also described what it was like when former President Donald Trump called to congratulate her.

“It was the embodiment of a dream, and I feel ready to take on this responsibility,” she told News 8. “My life has prepared me to do this.”

Levy said she is motivated by family and history. She said she’s named after her uncle Leo who died of Diptheria in Lithuania. He’s the reason her grandparents and mother escaped the country in 1940.

“I consider him an angel who sacrificed himself so that his family could live and that’s really what motivates me,” Levy said. “I haven’t said that publicly too much.

She’s also motivated to tackle issues in Connecticut like inflation, gas prices, economic security, and affordability.

“I will be talking about how to make people’s lives in Connecticut better, that’s what I’m going to do,” Levy said.

The 65-year-old doesn’t consider herself a politician but rather an outsider.

“I am not a career politician,” Levy said. “I’m a career American. I’m a mother. I’m a wife. I’m a community volunteer and an activist. I live a normal life. I am not in that bubble.”

Something else we learned about Levy?

“My Twitter name before I ran was ‘DoggieLady’ … I love dogs.”

The family’s two black labs, Sampson and Ace, also showered her with support.

“They were excited, too,” Levy said. “They woke me up around 6:30 this morning when I didn’t go to be until around 2:30.”

As for what’s next, Levy said she is hitting the ground running Thursday to speak with voters.

She will challenge U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal in November, trying to unseat the Democrat who has been in office since 2011.