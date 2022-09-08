Conn. (WTNH) — Republican candidate for Governor Bob Stefanowski said the recent Independent Party vote to endorse a candidate for governor was illegal.



He’s asking a judge to compel the Secretary of the State to pull the independent party candidates off the November ballot. Stefanowski’s lawyers said the voting members of the minor party were harmed when they weren’t allowed a second vote, which is in the bylaws.



Our News 8 camera was the only TV station to capture the results of the Independent Party Caucus last month. Chair Michael Telesca of the Independent Party of Connecticut told the crowd of 200 his decision.



“And it’s a tie vote. I knew I had to break the tie. I’m going to vote for who our state central committee has endorsed and that is Rob Hotaling,” Telesca said.



Whether the Independent Party chair was allowed to break a tie played center stage in Superior Court.



“I believe that there should have been a re-vote,” Cynthia McCorkindale, a Member of the Independent Party from Bethel, said. “But on the other hand, I feel that this goes beyond the name on the ballot or the line in the party line. It’s because I feel I’m an aggrieved voter.”



Members of the Independent Party testified about the night of the caucus. Lawrence DePillo of Waterbury said, “It was chaos.”



“Mike Teleska took my right and the rights of the people who traveled throughout the state of Connecticut that evening,” DePillo said.



Attorneys for the Republican candidate for governor presented evidence. They claim Telesca violated the bylaws, forcing members to write in Stefanowski‘s name – which was not on the ballot; used ranked-choice voting for the first time – adding confusion, and allowed the chair to vote twice, which was not permitted by the established rules.



Telesca told the judge, “I fulfilled my role as chair of the state central committee.” When Stefanowski’s attorney asked, “by voting twice?” Telesca responded, “no.” Telesca‘s attorney made the point – no member challenged the rank choice voting, or asked for a second vote the night of the caucus. Witnesses say they relied on bylaws.



“In this country, we need to have a process and follow the process and it’s the voter who decides,” McCorkindale testified.



This trial is up against a deadline. By law, November ballots have to be finalized by next Thursday.



Outside court, Telesca took aim at Stefanowski.



“They just want to get us off the line,” Telesca said. “And I think that’s really mean-spirited on his part.”



If the judge rules against the Independent Party, the Secretary of the State may have to pull their names off the ballot. The minor party will have to re-establish itself for future elections. Bob Stefanowski was not in the courtroom.



The judge is expected to hand down a decision next week.