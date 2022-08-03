(WTNH) – News 8 is Your Local Election Headquarters. We are taking a deep dive into some of the races you will see on the ballot on the August 8 Primary.

News 8 is showing you the candidates for U.S. Senate, Secretary of the State, and Treasurer.

U.S. Senate:

A U.S. Senator represents the interests of their states’ citizens, writes and supports legislation, and votes on bills before Congress.

Three Republican candidates are looking to unseat Democratic incumbent Senator Richard Blumenthal. Here is a look at the candidates:

Themis Klarides

Themis Klarides is the party-endorsed candidate. The former House Republican Leader of Madison won 59 percent of the convention delegates at the party convention. Klarides led the GOP Minority Caucus in the state House from 2015 to 2021. She currently works as an attorney and originally filed paperwork to run for governor, but switched gears once Bob Stefanowski joined the race.

Leora Levy

Leora Levy is a member of the Republican National Committee from Greenwich. She earned 23 percent of the votes at the State Republican Convention. A native of Cuba, whose family fled the Castro regime in April 1960, Levy is running as a conservative on social and foreign policy issues. President Donald Trump nominated Levy as the U.S. Ambassador to Chile in October 2019, but it never came to a vote.

Peter Lumaj

Peter Lumaj is a Fairfield immigration attorney and businessman, as well as a City University of New York, Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law graduate. This is Lumaj’s second time running for U.S. Senate. He also ran for governor and secretary of the state in previous years. Lumaj was born in Albania and fled the communist country for the U.S. with his brothers, leaving behind his parents. Lumaj worked as a fraud investigator in the Giuliani administration. He earned 20 percent of the vote at the State Republican Convention.

Secretary of the State:

The Secretary of the State oversees elections in Connecticut to make sure they comply with all the state and federal laws. The office is also a repository of records for the state and provides important information and resources regarding business and commercial filings, elections, and authentication as prescribed by the constitution, and federal and state laws.

There are two Democrats and two Republicans vying for their name on the ballot.

Democrats:

Stephanie Thomas

Stephanie Thomas is a first-term State Representative serving the 143rd district. She is a small business owner who also serves as the vice-chair of the Government Administration and Election Committee. The Norwalk resident volunteers with the working poor, homeless, and disadvantaged students.

Maritza Bond

Maritza Bond was born in Brooklyn, New York before moving to Connecticut. She currently serves as the Director of Health for the City of New Haven. Prior to joining the City of New Haven, Bond served as the Director of Health and Social Services for the City of Bridgeport.

Republicans:

Dominic Rapini

Dominic Rapini is an Apple, Inc Consumer Electronics employee and a New Haven native. In 2018, Rapini unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Senate as a first-time candidate. Rapini is a member of the Connecticut Republican Assembly and the Branford Republican Town Committee.

Terrie E. Wood

Terrie Wood currently serves as a state representative for the 141st Connecticut House District. In 2013, Wood served as the co-chair of the General Assembly’s Mental Health Working Group on the gun violence bill, passed in response to the school massacre in Newtown. Prior to serving the state, Wood was a successful photographer and advertising employee.

Treasurer:

The state treasurer is the chief fiscal officer for the state of Connecticut, overseeing state investments, including a $44 billion pension fund, and issuing state bonds to fund capital projects.

There are three Democratic candidates looking to get their names on the ballot in November.

Erick Russell

Erick Russell is working as a Bridgeport Attorney who was a paratrooper in the Army. Russell has been an active member of the community, serving the Democratic Party on the local, state, and national level for the past 10 years.

Dita Bhargava

Dita Bhargava is a former Wall Street trader who won Vice Chair of the Connecticut State Democratic Party in 2017. In 2018, Bhargava ran against current Treasurer Shawn Wooden in the Democratic primary for treasurer and lost. In 2016, Bhargava ran unopposed in the Connecticut House of Representatives 151st District and lost to Republican incumbent Fred Camillo.

Karen DuBois-Walton

Karen DuBois-Walton is the former Chief Administration Officer and Chief of Staff to the Mayor for the City of New Haven. For the past 15 years, DuBois-Walton has led the Housing Authority in New Haven, and earlier this year was appointed Chair of the Connecticut State Board of Education by Governor Ned Lamont. She has not run for public office in the past.