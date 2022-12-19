NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale New Haven Health Systems is launching a new program to help patients with respiratory illnesses get tested faster starting on Monday.

Patients who do not have a primary care provider and need testing for COVID, the flu, and RSV may now call the YNNHS Call Center, which was previously established for COVID testing and information.

A triage nurse will be able to enter an order for and schedule viral testing for the flu, RSV or COVID, from home.

Patients who have positive test results will be contacted by YNNHS and scheduled for an appointment with their primary care physician or through telehealth depending on the patient’s preference.

The Video Care on Demand center will be able to evaluate patients and prescribe antiviral medication when appropriate.

Yale New Haven Health said their intent is to lower the barriers to healthcare access and to open space in their emergency departments to allow those will more serious illnesses to receive care.

If a patient is experiencing problems breathing, chest pain, high fever, severe pain, or is coughing up blood they should immediately get care at an emergency department.

YNHHS provided a guideline to determine if a person needs virtual or in-person care here.

For those experiencing respiratory illnesses, the call center can be reached at 833-ASK-YNHH (833-275-9644).