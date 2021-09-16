You can win a weekend stay in Planters’ ‘Nutmobile’

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — You can win a free weekend in Planters’ very own “Nutmobile.”

The 26-foot RV-style vehicle is shaped like a peanut and includes a bed, flat screen TV and more. The retreat in the Nutmobile is scheduled for Oct 1-3 on the waterfront in Duluth, Minnesota. Minnesota-based Hormel Foods purchased the Planters brand, which has a storied history in Suffolk, in June.

Via Planters

The sweepstakes opens on Friday, Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. on this website.

The stay will cost $3.50, the same price as a jar of Planters peanuts. Winners will get a $1,500 travel stipend and lots of Planters products.

For more on the Nutmobile, click here. (PS: it doesn’t have a bathroom on board.)