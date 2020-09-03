‘You can’t escape evil’: Victim’s family hopes for justice as Peter Manfredonia makes court appearance

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Peter Manfredonia, the UConn student accused of killing two men and then leading officials on a multi-state manhunt, appeared before a judge Thursday.

Manfredonia waived his right to a probable cause hearing in Milford Superior Court. The appearance was brief, but family members of one of his alleged victims, Nicholas Eisele, made sure to attend in person.

“Don’t splash that face of Manfredonia, splash the face of Nicholas John and show them what a hero he was because he was a hero,” said Eisele’s aunt, Vanessa McKeon.

Eisele’s family pleaded with reporters to focus on the victims of her nephew’s accused killer. Eisele’s dad John, cousin Lauren, mom Michele and stepdad Jeremiah gave each other strength outside court. Nick’s name was written on their facemasks.

“The more time goes by we think about it more and more; we’re hurting,” said John. “And all we hear about is Manfredonia and his rights and his mother’s rights, but we’re the victims here.”

In his court appearance, Manfredonia answered the judge’s questions with brief statements of “yes, your Honor.” The 23-year-old appeared via video link.

The minutes-long hearing was held so the suspect could waive his right to a probable cause hearing on charges stemming from Eisele’s killing and the kidnapping of Eisele’s girlfriend from the couple’s home in Derby in May — part of an alleged crime spree that police say began with the samurai sword killing of 62-year-old Ted Demers in Willington.

“We’re still hurting,” John said. “We’re hurting and it’s going to take some time.”

The Eisele family has been battered by trauma. Nick’s two sisters are survivors of the Sandy Hook School massacre, and his father was a first responder to that scene. Nearly a decade later, it was John who found his son’s body.

“We escaped it from Sandy Hook, but obviously, you can’t escape evil,” McKeon said. “And it hit us hard. It hit us real hard.”

The accused will be back in court at the end of October. His attorney had no comment outside court.