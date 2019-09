MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two children, a brother and sister, went missing Friday.

Seven-year-old James Cake and his 1-year-old sister, Grace, have not been seen since Friday.

Police say the two children are known to be traveling with their mother, Whitney Young. They may be in a 2014 gray Subaru Legacy on the way to Arizona.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milford police at 203-878-6551.