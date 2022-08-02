(WTNH) – With fall approaching quickly, cities and towns across the state are preparing for fairs and festivals. Several fairs start as early as this weekend and last through October.
News 8 has compiled a list of the fairs and festivals taking place this year.
AUGUST:
- Litchfield County 4-H: August 5-7
- Middlesex & New Haven County 4-H: August 5-7
- Windham County 4-H: August 5-7
- Tolland County 4-H: August 12-14
- Bridgewater Country Fair: August 19-21
- Hamburg Fair: August 19-21
- Milford Oyster Festival: August 20
- Brooklyn Fair: August 25-28
- Chester Fair: August 26-28
- Terryville Lions Country Fair: August 26-28
SEPTEMBER:
- Haddam Neck Fair: September 2-5
- Woodstock Fair: September 2-5
- Goshen Fair: September 3-5
- Hebron Harvest Fair: September 8-11
- Wapping Fair: September 8-11
- Bethlehem Fair: September 9-11
- St. Peter’s Apple Festival: September 10-11
- Four Town Fair: September 15-18
- Berlin Lions Agricultural Fair: September 16-18
- Guilford Fair: September 16-18
- Big E: September 16 – October 2
- Groton Firefest: September 17
- Orange Country Fair: September 17-18
- Durham Fair: September 22-25
- Wolcott Lions Country Fair: September 23-25
- Harwinton Fair: September 30: October 2
- Southington Apple Harvest: September 30- October 2
OCTOBER:
- South Windsor Apple Festival: October 1
- Shelton Day: October 2
- Portland Agricultural Fair: October 7-9
- Riverton Fair: October 7-9
- Southington Apple Harvest: October 7-9
- Garlic & Harvest Festival: October 8-9
- Colchester Oktoberfest: October 9
- Glastonbury Apple Harvest & Music Festival: October 14-16
- Waterbury Fall Fest: October 16
If there is a fair or festival that is not listed, please submit the form below with the name of the fair, the dates, and the website to the fair.