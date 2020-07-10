Zero positive coronavirus results for 150 UConn athletes tested

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — UConn athletics announced Friday that COVID-19 tests for 150 student-athletes since June 19 have all come back negative.

June 19 was the date that the men’s basketball team began to arrive back on campus, while the football players were scheduled to start returning to campus on July 1.

The strong test results are welcome news for the Huskies athletics program, but it does not mean that UConn will begin easing the protocols they put in place when the student-athletes returned to campus.

“While this is good news, it is certainly no time to relax the standards and protocols we have in place to ensure the safety of our student-athletes and staff,” director of athletics David Benedict said.

“We will remain vigilant throughout this process. I’d like to commend our public health officials and medical staff for planning and implementing these protocols while also passing along my gratitude to our student-athletes and staff for adhering to the guidelines,” continued Benedict. “It is my expectation that a future positive test is inevitable but I am confident that the procedures we have in place will mitigate any community spread.”

This positive news comes on the heels of an announcement by the Ivy League that it is postponing fall sports due to the pandemic. Also this week, the Big 10 Conference announced that its teams will play only conference games this fall, costing UConn football games against Illinois and Indiana.