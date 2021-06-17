Zombie apocalypse? In which states are you most likely to survive?

Actors dressed as zombies act at the Universal Studios Hollywood Opening of its New Permanent Daytime Attraction “The Walking Dead” in Universal City, California on June 28, 2016. (Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – If you want to survive a zombie apocalypse, the Midwest might be your best bet, according to a recent list.

CableTV.com recently identified the best and worst states for surviving a zombie apocalypse. Their rankings looked at population density, the number of farms per capita, and each state’s solar electricity percentage.

According to the website, people trying to survive against flesh-eating zombies would have the best chance in states like North Dakota and Nebraska, locations where there are fewer people and more farms. North Dakota ranked No. 1, followed by Nebraska and South Dakota, respectively.

“More farmlands with fewer people may help you from falling under whatever zombie-inducing disease is floating around,” according to a CableTV.com blog. “Plus, farming up your own food instead of relying on trading, hunting, or scavenging may help you survive longer.”

However, the East Coast, with its denser population and low percentage of solar panel electricity, ranked the worst. New Jersey was at the bottom of the list (No. 50), followed by Connecticut (49) and Maryland (48).

“Eastern states are a lot more densely populated, don’t have nearly as much farmland, and the bottom 10 averages only 4% in solar panel electricity — which you won’t be able to enjoy if you’re getting bombarded by bloodthirsty-bodies anyway,” the blog stated.

Virginia, where AMC’s zombie series “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” was being filmed, is at the lower end of the list, ranking No. 34.

Here’s the complete list of the best and worst states for surviving a zombie apocalypse:

  1. North Dakota
  2. Nebraska
  3. South Dakota
  4. Iowa
  5. Kansas
  6. Idaho
  7. California
  8. Nevada
  9. Montana
  10. Minnesota
  11. New Mexico
  12. Wyoming
  13. Vermont
  14. Arkansas
  15. Hawaii
  16. Arizona
  17. Utah
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Colorado
  20. Mississippi
  21. Oregon
  22. Oklahoma
  23. South Carolina
  24. Texas
  25. Missouri
  26. North Carolina
  27. Washington
  28. Maine
  29. Alaska
  30. Alabama
  31. Kentucky
  32. Rhode Island
  33. Georgia
  34. Virginia
  35. Louisiana
  36. Indiana
  37. Tennessee
  38. West Virginia
  39. Michigan
  40. Illinois
  41. New Hampshire
  42. Ohio
  43. Pennsylvania
  44. Florida
  45. Delaware
  46. New York
  47. Massachusetts
  48. Maryland
  49. Connecticut
  50. New Jersey

Need to know how to prepare for a zombie apocalypse? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has you covered.

The CDC says the first thing to do is to prepare an emergency kit, packed with things such as water, food and other supplies to get you through the first couple of days before you can locate a zombie-free refugee camp. Or, in the event of a natural disaster, an emergency kit will buy you some time until you are able to make your way to an evacuation shelter or until utility lines are restored.

Below are a few items you should include in your kit:

  • Water (1 gallon per person per day)
  • Food (stock up on non-perishable items that you eat regularly)
  • Medications (this includes prescription and non-prescription meds)
  • Tools and Supplies (utility knife, duct tape, battery-powered radio, etc.)
  • Sanitation and Hygiene (household bleach, soap, towels, etc.)
  • Clothing and Bedding (a change of clothes for each family member and blankets)
  • Important documents (copies of your driver’s license, passport, and birth certificate, to name a few)
  • First Aid supplies (although you’re a goner if a zombie bites you, you can use these supplies to treat basic cuts and lacerations that you might get during a tornado or hurricane)

For a full list, visit the CDC Emergency page.

