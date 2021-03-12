QB Cam Newton to re-sign with New England Patriots, source reports

(WTNH) — Quarterback Cam Newton is returning to the New England Patriots, sources confirmed to ESPN.
On Friday, news broke early Friday.
The one-year contract is reportedly worth nearly $14 million.
The 31-year-old wanted to return to New England after signing a modest one-year deal with the team in 2020.
No official comment has been made by the team or Newton.
In 2020, Newton was 242-of-368 for 2,657 yards passing, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
On the “I Am Athlete” podcast in late February, he said he would be open to another one-year deal in New England.
“I’m getting tired of changing [teams],” the quarterback said. “I am at a point in my career where I know way more than I did last year. Yes, I would go back.”
Before joining the Patriots, Newton was released by the Carolina Panthers after missing 14 games in 2019 with a Lisfranc injury and the final two games of the 2018 season with a shoulder injury that also required surgery.
He spent nine seasons with the Panthers. In 2015 he was named NFL MVP.