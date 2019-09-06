(WTNH) — The 5th Annual Bow Wow Bark in the Park event is raising awareness for shelter animals. The organizer Alexandria Paulette and her furry friend stopped by the News 8 studio to talk about it!

The event kicks off on Saturday, September 7th at Rockwell Park in Bristol from 10am to 5pm.

Admission is free, but people are being asked to donate items for shelter animals in need, such as food.

All friendly, vaccinated pets are welcome!

The event will feature a costume contest, raffle, food trucks and more.

