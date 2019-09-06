Breaking News
Hurricane Dorian makes landfall along North Carolina coast as Category 1 storm

5th Annual Bow Wow Bark in the Park

On-Air

by: Samantha Miller

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — The 5th Annual Bow Wow Bark in the Park event is raising awareness for shelter animals. The organizer Alexandria Paulette and her furry friend stopped by the News 8 studio to talk about it!

The event kicks off on Saturday, September 7th at Rockwell Park in Bristol from 10am to 5pm.

Admission is free, but people are being asked to donate items for shelter animals in need, such as food.

All friendly, vaccinated pets are welcome!

The event will feature a costume contest, raffle, food trucks and more.

For more information, watch the interview above.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss