8 Minute Meal: Pumpkin Pancakes

(WTNH)– Holistic health coach and blogger April Godfrey was in the kitchen with the perfect way to kick off the fall season!
She’s laying out some ingredients and showing us how to make some pumpkin pancakes!
Pumpkin Pancakes Recipe:
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cup one to one gluten free flour
- 1/3 cup vanilla plant based protein powder
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 1 Tbsp brown sugar
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 2 Tbsp ground flax seed mixed with 4 Tbsp water
- 1 1/2 cup almond milk
- 1/2 cup pumpkin purée
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1/4 cup avocado oil (can use other oil)
Directions:
- Mix all dry ingredients with a whisk until well blended.
- Whisk in the wet ingredients starting with the almond milk, vanilla, avocado oil, flax seed mixture, pumpkin purée.
- Heat a skillet to 350 degrees.
- Lightly oil the skillet
- Use a ladle to “pour” out pancake batter, into desired size rounds.
- Cook for 3-4 minutes on each side or until well cooked in the center.
- Serve with Maple syrup and fruit! Enjoy!