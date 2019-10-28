8 Minute Meals: Beef Ragu with Rotini Pasta

(WTNH) — Chef Tomm Johnson and student Kiara Carrasquillo of New London High School makes Beef Ragu with Rotini pasta for an 8 Minute Meal ahead of the school’s pasta challenge dinner.
Ingredients
1 Pound of ground beef
1 onion
2 red bell pepper
1 tablespoon of beef base
3 tablespoon of oil
2 packets of sazon
2 tablespoon of garlic mixture (ajo)
2 tablespoon of adobo
1 teaspoons of oregano
2 tablespoons of garlic powder
1 tablespoon of black pepper
2 tablespoons of basil
1 tablespoon of italian herbs
2 ½ cups of tomato sauce
16 oz of rotini pasta
Recipe Preparation
Heat oil in a large heavy pot. Add beef base, garlic mixture, onions, red peppers and saute till soft. Once softened, add pound of ground beef, 2 packets of sazon, 2 tablespoon of adobo, 1 tablespoon of oregano, 2 tablespoons of garlic powder, 1 tablespoon of black pepper, 2 tablespoons of basil, 1 tablespoon of italian herbs. Let it cook for about 10 minutes. After 10 minutes add 2 ½ cups of tomato sauce and simmer for 5 minutes.
For tickets to the pasta challenge, click here.