8 Minute Meals: Beef Ragu with Rotini Pasta

by: Samantha Miller

Posted: / Updated:
(WTNH) — Chef Tomm Johnson and student Kiara Carrasquillo of New London High School makes Beef Ragu with Rotini pasta for an 8 Minute Meal ahead of the school’s pasta challenge dinner.

Ingredients

1 Pound of ground beef

1 onion 

2 red bell pepper

1 tablespoon of beef base

3 tablespoon of oil

2 packets of sazon 

2  tablespoon of garlic mixture (ajo)

2 tablespoon of adobo

1 teaspoons of oregano

2 tablespoons of garlic powder

1 tablespoon of black pepper

2 tablespoons of basil

1 tablespoon of italian herbs

2 ½ cups of tomato sauce

16 oz of rotini pasta

Recipe Preparation

Heat oil in a large heavy pot. Add beef base, garlic mixture, onions, red peppers and saute till soft. Once softened, add pound of ground beef, 2 packets of sazon, 2 tablespoon of adobo, 1 tablespoon of oregano, 2 tablespoons of garlic powder, 1 tablespoon of black pepper, 2 tablespoons of basil, 1 tablespoon of italian herbs. Let it cook for about 10 minutes. After 10 minutes add 2 ½ cups of tomato sauce and simmer for 5 minutes.

For tickets to the pasta challenge, click here.

