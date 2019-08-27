8 Minute Meals: broccoli rabe pasta

(WTNH) — Chef Tomm Johnson with the Whaler Cafe makes broccoli rabe and pasta.

INGREDIENTS:

· 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

· 12 ounces smoked sausage

· 2 large garlic cloves, sliced

· 1/4 teaspoon dried red pepper flakes

· 1 large bunch broccoli rabe , blanched, roughly chopped

· 12 ounces fussili pasta

· TT S&P

· 24oz grated parmigano cheese, for serving

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the sausage, and cook until caramrlized.

2. Add the chopped garlic and red pepper flakes and cook, stirring constantly, for about 30 seconds or until fragrant.

3. Cook the pasta until al dente, reserving a cup or so of the pasta cooking water.

4. Scoop and drain the pasta, and add it directly to the skillet to finish cooking. Gently toss pasta with the sausage and broccoli rabe mixture, adding reserved pasta water to thin if desired, until evenly combined. Season with salt and pepper To Taste.

5. Serve pasta with grated parmigiano cheese