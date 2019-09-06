8 Minute Meals: butternut squash chowder

(WTNH) — Personal Chef Keith Urbowicz is getting you ready for soup season with an end of summer chowder: butternut squash chowder with corn and bacon.
Ingredients:
1 yellow onion chopped large
2 carrots chopped large
1 butternut squash cubed
1 lg sweet potato peeled and chopped large
2 cups of corn
1 honeycrisp apple peeled and chopped
4 cups chicken stock
1/2 cup heavy cream
1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar
1 Tbsp honey, salt & pepper
Crispy bacon and chives for garnish
Directions:
Combine onions through sweet potatoes, mix w/ olive oil, roast in 400 degree oven until browned.
Transfer to large pot and add corn, apples, and stock.
Bring to a boil for 10 minutes.
Transfer half of soup to blender and puree until smooth.
Add mixture back to soup with cream, vinegar, honey, salt and pepper.
Top with crisp bacon and chives.