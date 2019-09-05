8 Minute Meals: clean Pad Thai

(WTNH) — Clean Eating Health Coach Nikki Gallias makes a healthy version of Pad Thai for an 8 Minute Meal.
Ingredients:
• 1/3 cup roasted cashews crushed
• 2 tablespoons coconut oil
• 1 1/4 pounds thinly sliced chicken tenders
• 1 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
• 1 red bell pepper thinly sliced
• 1 bell pepper sliced
• 1 bunch scallions, chopped or thinly sliced
• 3 cloves garlic, chopped
• 1 1 ½ inch piece of fresh ginger root, finely chopped
• 2 tablespoons creamy cashew butter (almond butter works too)
• 1/2 cup chicken broth
• 1/4 cup coconut aminos
• 3 eggs cooked and scrambled
• A few dashes of fish sauce (optional)
• 1 small head iceberg lettuce, core removed and head quartered
• 1 cup of cabbage chopped
• ½ freshly squeezed lime
Instructions:
Using a food processor, finely chop the cashews or crush in a zip lock bag and set aside In a large skillet, heat the oil over high heat. Add the chicken and scallions and cook until browned, about 5 minutes; season with pepper. Add the peppers, cabbage, garlic and ginger; toss for about 2 minutes. Push the ingredients to the side of the pan and add the almond or cashew butter to the center to melt. Whisk in the chicken broth, coconut aminos, lime and fish sauce. Stir in the chopped cashews. Serve the satay on spiralized zucchini noodles, raw or slightly sautéed. Enjoy.