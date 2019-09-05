8 Minute Meals: clean Pad Thai

(WTNH) -- The summer season may be winding down but it doesn't mean vacations have to end. We're stretching your dollar this morning with why the "shoulder season" is actually a great time to get away while spending less money!

Kids are back to school and Labor Day has come and gone- signs that summer is coming to a close. But for families still hoping to get away, you're just getting into a great season to get away! It's what experts call "the shoulder season" "Shoulder season is this magical window of time, right after Labor Day, when the busy summer travel season is over, and before holiday travel starts. It's when beaches and popular vacation destinations have cleared out and prices drop pretty dramatically," says VRBO travel expert Melanie Fish. Melanie Fish is from VRBO, a site for vacation home rentals. She says after Labor Day, they see an average drop in price of about 29%.