8 Minute Meals: fresh pesto pasta with chef Tomm Johnson

(WTNH) — Chef Tomm Johnson of the Whaler Cafe at New London High School makes a Bucatini pasta dish with fresh vegetables and pesto.

INGREDIENTS

o 2 Tablespoons olive oil

o 1 medium zucchini cut into half moons

o 1 medium yellow squash cut into half moons

o 2 large garlic cloves, chopped

o 8oz grape tomatoes

o 1 pound Bucatini

o 7-ounce pesto

o 1/2 cup thinly sliced fresh basil

o Grated Parmesan cheese

PREPARATION

o Heat oil in heavy large pot over medium-high heat. Add zucchini, yellow squash and garlic and saute until zucchini is crisp-tender. Add tomatoes and simmer.

o Meanwhile, cook pasta in large pot of boiling salted water until aldente.

o Add pesto to pasta and toss to coat. Add zucchini mixture and toss over low heat to combine. Mix in basil. Season pasta with salt and pepper. Serve.

To learn more about chef Tomm, click here.