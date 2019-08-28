8 Minute Meals: fresh tomato Bruschetta

by: Samantha Miller

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Chef Angela Baldanza makes a light and delicious dish you can have as an appetizer or an 8 Minute Meal: fresh tomato Bruschetta.

Ingredients:

3 large farm fresh tomato chopped

1 large red onion chopped

3 heads of garlic minced

1 large handful of fresh basil chopped

¼ cup of extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

In a large bowl mix all ingredients

Rosemary baguette toast

1 french baguette sliced

2 cloves of garlic sliced in half

Salt and pepper

Finely chopped fresh rosemary approximately 4 stems

Extra virgin olive oil

Rub the bread with the garlic clove

Brush on olive oil

Sprinkle with salt and pepper

Sprinkle wit fresh rosemary

Put oven on a high broil on top rack, place pan in the oven for 1 to 1.5 minutes watch it closely so it does not burn.

