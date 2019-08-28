8 Minute Meals: fresh tomato Bruschetta

(WTNH) — Chef Angela Baldanza makes a light and delicious dish you can have as an appetizer or an 8 Minute Meal: fresh tomato Bruschetta.
Ingredients:
3 large farm fresh tomato chopped
1 large red onion chopped
3 heads of garlic minced
1 large handful of fresh basil chopped
¼ cup of extra virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
In a large bowl mix all ingredients
Rosemary baguette toast
1 french baguette sliced
2 cloves of garlic sliced in half
Salt and pepper
Finely chopped fresh rosemary approximately 4 stems
Extra virgin olive oil
Rub the bread with the garlic clove
Brush on olive oil
Sprinkle with salt and pepper
Sprinkle wit fresh rosemary
Put oven on a high broil on top rack, place pan in the oven for 1 to 1.5 minutes watch it closely so it does not burn.