8 Minute Meals: Hawaiian Barbecue Pulled Pork

(WTNH) — Culinary Operations Manager at UConn, Robert Landolphi, adds a tropical twist to a classic fall dish.

Hawaiian BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich with Red Cabbage Mango Slaw

Makes 12 servings

Pulled Pork:

3 Tablespoons Paprika

1 Tablespoon Garlic Powder

1 Tablespoon Brown Sugar

1 Tablespoon Dry Mustard

3 Tablespoons Kosher Salt

1 (7 pound) pork shoulder

½ cup pineapple juice

Mix paprika, garlic powder, brown sugar, dry mustard and salt together in small bowl.

Rub all over pork shoulder, wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.

Preheat oven 300 degrees, unwrap pork and place in roasting pan with ½ cup pineapple juice.

Cook for 6-7 hours until internal temperature is 170 degrees and pork begins to fall apart.

Allow to rest 20 minutes, then using two forks, shred pork and set aside.

Red Cabbage Mango Slaw:

3 cups shredded red cabbage

1 large fresh mango, peeled and diced

¼ cup red onion, finely diced

¼ cup red bell pepper, deseeded and finely chopped

1 serrano, deseeded and finely chopped

½ cup cilantro, chopped

¼ cup Pineapple juice

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

2 teaspoons sugar

Kosher Salt-to taste

Place shredded cabbage in a bowl and add mango, onion, red pepper, serrano pepper, and cilantro.

In small bowl, whisk together pineapple juice, cider vinegar, and sugar.

Add to red cabbage mixture and mix until coated. Season to taste with salt.

Refrigerate until needed.

Need for 12 Sandwiches:

12 Pineapple Brioche Rolls

3 pounds Pulled Pork

1 ½ cups Smoky Barbecue Sauce (Store Bought)

1 ½ pounds Red Cabbage Slaw

Place Brioche buns opened on flat surface.

To Build Sandwich:

Place opened brioche bun on flat surface.

Place 4 ounces pulled pork on bottom slice of brioche, followed by 2 tablespoons barbecue sauce, and

2 oz. mango slaw. Place top on sandwich and serve. (Sandwich can be heated if desired.)